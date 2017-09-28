Latest headlines

Breaking News: Man allegedly threatens to assault two female students in library

TOPICS:
Los Rios Police Department patrol car. (Photo by John Ennis)

By Luis Gael Jimenez September 28, 2017

According to an email sent out by the Los Rios Police Department, officers were dispatched to the ARC library after receiving reports that a suspicious subject allegedly made threatening statements to two female students in a third floor study room at 6:40 p.m. today.

No physical contact was made but the subject threatened to assault both students.

After the threat was made, one of the students motioned for her husband to enter the room. The husband then engaged the subject in conversation until the subject left the room.

None of the victims saw where the subject went.

The subject appeared intoxicated according to the report.

The subject was described as a white male with blond hair, 120 pounds and was reportedly last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and khaki pants.

According to ARC Public Information Officer Scott Crow, the LRPD are currently investigating a possible lead. No further information was made available.

LRPD urge anyone with information to contact them at (916) 558-2221.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

About the Author

Luis Gael Jimenez
Luis Gael Jimenez is an award-winning journalist and photojournalist. He is a contributor for the Sacramento News and Review and has spent three semester on the American River Current, where he currently serves as editor-in-chief. Jimenez has served as the managing editor and arts and culture editor in the past.

1 Comment on "Breaking News: Man allegedly threatens to assault two female students in library"

  1. Dila Keller | September 30, 2017 at 1:09 pm | Reply

    I just put a report September 30th with what happened to me these last two Thursdays! It’s the same individual who has been harassing me at the front of the school

    [Reply]

