Photo gallery: ARC baseball vs. Sacramento City College

Mitchel Brill up at bat at the American River College baseball game versus Sacramento City College on March 23. (Photo by Mychael Jones)

Pitcher Micah Gunter looks toward home plate. Gunter was the starting pitcher at the American River College baseball game versus Sacramento City College on March 23. (Photo by Mychael Jones)

Kyle Beardsley prepares to bat at the American River College baseball game against Sacramento City College on March 23. (Photo by Mychael Jones)

Infielder Dillon Bowers about to throw the ball to first base, Bowers played as an infielder at the American River College baseball game verus Sacramento City College on March 23. (Photo by Mychael Jones)

Mychael Jones is a third-semester student on the Current, where he was an Opinion editor one semester and is currently a staff writer. His major is Journalism and plans on transferring with an AA to a CSU College.