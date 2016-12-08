ARC professor Abraham publishes second book
A writer for most of her life, American River College professor Lois Ann Abraham strongly articulates her humorous literary voice in her second novel, “Tina…
Read More
A writer for most of her life, American River College professor Lois Ann Abraham strongly articulates her humorous literary voice in her second novel, “Tina…
Read More
The behavior of those in law enforcement is quite often captured showing outcomes with excessive force, abuse of power, racism, and stereotyping. The awareness in…
Read More
After making the playoffs for the fifth straight season, seventh-seeded ARC volleyball team suffered an upset loss at the hands of 10th-seeded Feather River College…
Read More
A writer for most of her life, American River College professor Lois Ann Abraham strongly articulates her humorous literary voice in her second novel, “Tina…
Read More