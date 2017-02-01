Reception held to award faculty winners
An award reception was held in the ARC library on January 26 in honor of six faculty members who won the admiration and respect among…
Read More
An award reception was held in the ARC library on January 26 in honor of six faculty members who won the admiration and respect among…
Read More
The behavior of those in law enforcement is quite often captured showing outcomes with excessive force, abuse of power, racism, and stereotyping. The awareness in…
Read More
Art student Miguel Miranda’s artwork was displayed in the Shadow Box during the first three weeks of the semester depicting realism and abstract forms and…
Read More
American River College’s men’s tennis team look prepared for the start of the 2017 season and prepared to defend their 2016 NorCal title. After finishing…
Read More
An award reception was held in the ARC library on January 26 in honor of six faculty members who won the admiration and respect among…
Read More