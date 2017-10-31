Latest headlines

Photo Gallery: ARC moves to 7-1 record after defeating Feather River

The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)

By John Ennis October 31, 2017

The No. 1 ranked American River College Beavers beat the Feather River Golden Eagles 58-8 in their annual breast cancer awareness game.

ARC Beavers raised their helmets at the end of the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of a game versus the Feather River Golden Eagles on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)ARC Beavers raised their helmets at the end of the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of a game versus the Feather River Golden Eagles on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
Quarterback Hunter Rodrigues scores a touchdown against the Feather River Golden Eagles. The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)Quarterback Hunter Rodrigues scores a touchdown against the Feather River Golden Eagles. The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
Quarterback Hunter Rodrigues scores a touchdown against the Feather River Golden Eagles. The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)Quarterback Hunter Rodrigues scores a touchdown against the Feather River Golden Eagles. The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

About the Author

John Ennis
John Ennis is a third semester student on the Current where he serves as the news and managing editor. He was previously a staff writer and news editor.

Be the first to comment on "Photo Gallery: ARC moves to 7-1 record after defeating Feather River"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*