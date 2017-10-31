Photo Gallery: ARC moves to 7-1 record after defeating Feather River

The No. 1 ranked American River College Beavers beat the Feather River Golden Eagles 58-8 in their annual breast cancer awareness game.
ARC Beavers raised their helmets at the end of the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of a game versus the Feather River Golden Eagles on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
Quarterback Hunter Rodrigues scores a touchdown against the Feather River Golden Eagles. The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
Quarterback Hunter Rodrigues scores a touchdown against the Feather River Golden Eagles. The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
The American River College Beavers defeated the Feather River Golden Eagles 59-8 on October 28, 2017. (Photo by John Ennis)
Be the first to comment on "Photo Gallery: ARC moves to 7-1 record after defeating Feather River"