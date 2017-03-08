American River College softball women’s team played against Santa Rosa Junior College (SRJC) on March 2. ARC lost to SRJC 7-3.
Santa Rosa Junior College softball teammate looks out into the field. (photo gallery by Lidiya Grib)
ARC softball player looks down at the field during the game against Santa Rosa Junior College. (Photo Gallery by Lidiya Grib)
Santa Rosa Junior College teammates Elizabeth Brown and Haley Millerick look out at the game. (photo gallery by Lidiya Grib)
ARC softball pitcher Haley Dosher throws the ball to the other team batter. (photo gallery by Lidiya Grib)
ARC softball pitcher Haley Dosher throws the ball to the other team’s batter. (Photo Gallery by Lidiya Grib)
ARC softball infield Sierra Cryderman stands on the field during the game. (Photo Gallery by Lidiya Grib)
ARC softball teamate Alexis Logan observes the game against Santa Rosa Junior school. (Photo Gallery by Lidiya Grib)
Be the first to comment on "Photo Gallery: ARC softball vs Santa Rosa"