Photo Gallery: Lobby Day

Representatives from each of the Los Rios Community College schools attended Lobby Day on Feb. 15. These representatives were advocating for better mental health awareness and funding. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Consumnes River College student senate adviser Winnie Lanier gives a speech to prepare the student lobbyists for their upcoming meetings. Each school scheduled meetings with assemblymembers in order to lobby for mental health advocacy. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
JP Sherry prepares the student senators for their meetings. He warns them to not be offended if the assemblymembers disagree with them or challenge their ideas. Sherry serves as the Los Rios Community College District’s general counsel. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Anna Hassleblad, a representative from the Steinberg Institute, talking about the importance of mental health awareness to members of the Los Rios student senate. The Steinberg Institute was founded by Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg specifically to advance the awareness and legislative power of mental health issues. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
The student senators go over their agenda before their meeting with Assemblymember Ken Cooley. They have prepared several charts and data in advance and each student will give a small speech to Cooley on either the overall importance of mental health awareness or a personal anecdote on the subject. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
The students wait outside the office of Assemblymember Ken Cooley. They are going over their notes and practicing what they are going to say. (Luis Gael Jimenez)
The student senators had planned on speaking to Assemblymember Ken Cooley, but due to a scheduling conflict, Cooley was unable to make the meeting. Instead they met with legislative director Amanda Kirchner to discuss the issue of mental health on community college campuses. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Legislative director Amanda Kirchner talking about the importance of proper mental health care at the community college level. She agrees with the student senators that mental health programs are often underfunded. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Associated Student Body President Valencia Scott gives the group’s closing message. She leaves behind all of the graphs and her contact information with Amanda Kirchner. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
The student senators congragulate one another after their meeting with Amanda Kirchner. They are now looking for other potential assemblymembers to lobby. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Student Senator Julian Lopez gives Assemblymember Devon J. Mathis his elevator pitch for mental health awareness. Mathis saw that the student senators were being followed around by a photographer and decided to give them a chance to sell him on their idea. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Assemblymember Devon J. Mathis shakes hands with Student Senator Ashley Hayes-Stone after her and Julian Lopez’s mental health pitch. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Julian Lopez and Ashley Hayes-Stone inform the rest of the student senators of their impromptu meeting with Assemblymember Devon J. Mathis. The group exchanges high fives. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
