Lucid played their second show at Harlow’s Restaurant and Nightclub on Jan. 20.

The band is composed of Stu Sower on vocals and guitar, Matt Lomas on drums, Tristan McNay on bass, Cody Quakenbush on guitar, and Tim Towne on keyboards.

Lucid can be found on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/lucidofficialband/.