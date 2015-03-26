Sacramento mace-attacker unable to appear in court for the second day in a row

For the second day in a row, Travis Lanning, the Sacramento man who brutally attacked a woman and her dog with a medieval-styled mace Monday morning, was unable to appear in court due to a psychotic episode.

The court bailiff said that Lanning’s mental state made him unsafe to transfer from the main jailhouse to the courtroom where he was to appear.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Joseph Orr ordered for Lanning, 34, to be visited by a psychiatrist prior to his next rescheduled date, which is to be Monday afternoon. Orr also suggested that Lanning may need to be given medication before he could be safely transferred from the jail to the courtroom.

Lanning’s public defender told Orr that she has so far been unable to visit Lanning due to his current state, but could not comment on the nature of his episodes.

Lanning is a former American River College student who, according to his public Facebook profile, left ARC in 2014, some time after obtaining a degree in computer science.

Lanning is being charged with a felony count of attempted murder, a change from the initial charge, which was assault with a deadly weapon.