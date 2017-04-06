Photo Gallery: ‘Never leave a brother or sister behind’

Larry Gene King served in the United States Marine Corps from 1969-74. During that time he served two tours and was captured as a prisoner of war.
Like many veterans, when he returned home he found a society where he had trouble fitting in.
King is now homeless and has been for several years.
His story is not an uncommon one among veterans and the Veteran’s Resource Center here on campus is fighting to change that.
Open five days a week, the VRC aims to assist veterans in their transition back into everyday life to keep what happened to people like King, from ever happening again.
The VRC is located within the Student Services Building. They an be found online at http://www.arc.losrios.edu/vrc
Larry Gene King stands in front one of the bronze sculptures located within the California Vietnam Veteran Memorial on March 31 in Sacramento, California. King lost his best friend during the Vietnam War. “He took the bullet I should have had,” King said. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Larry Gene King points to a bronze depiction of a US naval ship that was used during the Vietnam Conflict. King said that once he told his father that he enlisted in the Marines, his father called him “nuts.”(Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Larry Gene King salutes the California Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the state capitol on March 31 in Sacramento, California. King served as a Unites States Marine from 1969-74. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Larry Gene King stands over a map of Vietnam at the California Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Sacramento, California on March 31. King served two tours in Vietnam and was captured and held in the Mekong Delta as prisoner of war for an undisclosed amount of time. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Larry Gene King points towards a map of Vietnam at the California Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Sacramento, California. “Anyone who tells you they weren’t scared is either lying, or they’ve never been there,” said King as he paid his final farewell to the memorial. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Larry Gene King stands in front of the California Vietnam Veterans Memorial on March 31 in Sacramento, California. King repeated the phrase “All of us were kids,” several times while his eyes scanned the list of the over 5,000 names of those that were killed during the Vietnam Conflict from the state of California alone. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Larry Gene King is a hero and deserves the best the world has to offer. Please send the new Mayor all your concerns about homelessness. That is his #1 cause. I have ideas that got through to his staff. You just need to be persistent. Don’t let society dictate what happens to the homeless. The news is hard on them and don’t tell the true story. Follow GOD and pray always for the homeless.
Dear Mayor Steinberg,
Thanks to the LORD JESUS CHRIST I’ve been blessed with a great idea for our homeless brothers and sisters. I have mental disabilities and have ended up with the problem of being homeless a couple of times. It hurts to see anyone homeless, and it’s near and dear to myself and our beloved SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST that these wonderful people get the help they deserve.
One of my ideas is to ask you Mayor to adopt the great program I saw in Albuquerque, NM called “HealthCare for the Homeless”. HealthCare for the Homeless is a clinic run by the University of New Mexico. It is a great success for those of us in dire need of all the health services necessary to greatly help us to get back into society. The clinic is a Godsend to everyone it serves. I really started my life when I found that clinic. I started there back in 1993, and still need those type of programs to get through my life.
I want to ask you Mayor to implement a “HealthCare for the Homeless” where most of them go for help. I know what it is like to not bathe for more than a week or so and not want to ride the bus or sit in a nice waiting room like UCD stinking and feeling like bolting out of the waiting room and not seeing a doctor. I think that the LORD JESUS CHRIST would be very pleased if you and your colleages would set up maybe one or two portable classroom size buildings downtown there where many of the homeless go to find safety and some sort of public contact to feel better. They have those kind of portable buildings at American River College to see.
The homeless need their meds, and other services right where they stay or live everyday. This would be a great success like in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
I suggest getting with the department head of UCD’s Psychiatric clinic so that the residents could do rotations there at the Homeless Village.
Please do this for the LORD JESUS CHRIST and those that would use these clinics everyday.
Please add to these ideas. I know the clinic would be a giant success.
Carl Simmermacher
1731 Howe Ave unit 563
Sacramento, CA 95825
916-701-7678
916-375-9596-My caregivers #.
