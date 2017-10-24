Latest headlines

ARC opens new meditation room

TOPICS:
The newly opened meditation room is located in the Center for Leadership and Development in the Student Center. (Photo by Ashley Hayes-Stone)

By Nathan Bauer October 24, 2017

American River College now provides a dedicated quiet space for meditation, prayer and reflection for all current students, faculty and staff.

During the spring 2017 semester the ARC Muslim Student Association requested a space where students could observe prayer while taking classes after a Muslim student was questioned by the police for practicing prayer along Oak Park Drive the previous semester, according to MSA president Muhammad Shahbaz.

The student was using a public space and everything he was doing was legal, according to Shahbaz.

“This person came and said ‘look I can’t be in fear of being harassed by the police for performing something that is part of everyday life for a Muslim.’ So that got the conversation going about how can we have a safe space for Muslims to be on campus.” -William Zangeneh-Lester

“I think someone saw something they didn’t understand; it’s probably just ignorance,” Shahbaz said.

This lack of understanding about Islamic religious practices made it clear a better solution was needed to accommodate students who observe afternoon prayer.

“This person came and said ‘look I can’t be in fear of being harassed by the police for performing something that is part of everyday life for a Muslim,’” MSA faculty advisor William Zangeneh-Lester said. “So that got the conversation going about how can we have a safe space for Muslims to be on campus.”

This conversation developed into the meditation room because ARC is a publicly funded secular institution, the school cannot set aside a space dedicated solely for Muslims. The meditation room is a non-denominational safe space available to anyone who needs a quiet space for reflection, according to Zangeneh-Lester.

The meditation room is located in the Center for Leadership and Development across the hall from the Starbucks in the Student Center; the meditation room is available through reservation or on a drop-in basis, students can use the meditation room Mondays through Fridays for up to 30 minutes except between the hours of 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. when the room is only available for 15 minutes according to CLD student staff member Mona Mogharabin.

The reduced session times during the afternoon are to accommodate a larger number of students using the room.

“We have more students coming for prayer during that time.” Mogharabin said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

About the Author

Nathan Bauer
Nathan Bauer is a returning American River College student and a first semester writer with the American River Current. He is currently studying journalism and plans to transfer to Sacramento State with an associate’s degree.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "ARC opens new meditation room"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*