ARC brings home 18 awards from JACC

Over the weekend, American River College was one of over a hundred schools to attend the annual Journalism Association of Community Colleges (JACC) State convention at the DoubleTree hotel in Sacramento. Schools are encouraged to submit articles and photos from the past year for its awards shows, and are also encouraged to participate in “On the Spot” contests for separate awards. ARC took home several awards including the general excellence award for The Current and the DAM! magazine publications, a meritorious award for enterprise news story for our coverage of the “sextortion” scandal last year, and Honorable Mentions for several other awards like News Photo, Illustration, and Magazine Layout. See Below for a full list of the 18 awards won by ARC.

Newspaper General Excellence

Magazine General Excellence

Honorable Mention (Illustration): Lidiya Grib

Honorable Mention (News Photo): Kyle Elsasser

Honorable Mention (Magazine Design/Layout): Jordan Schauberger and Joseph Daniels

Honorable Mention (Magazine Illustration): Allante Morris

Honorable Mention (Sports Feature Photo): Jordan Schauberger

Honorable Mention (Sports Action Photo): Jordan Schauberger

Honorable Mention(Inside Page Layout): Jordan Schauberger

Honorable Mention (Inside Page Layout): Jordan Schauberger

Honorable Mention (News Story): Jordan Schauberger

Enterprise News Story/Series: ordan Schauberger and Hannah Darden

Fourth Place (Front Page Design): Jordan Schauberger

On the Spot Sports Writing (2nd place): Mack Ervin III

On the Spot Feature Photo (2nd place): Luis Gael Jimenez

On the Spot Feature Photo (3rd place): Cheyenne Drury

Online Photo Story/Essay (3rd place) Cheyenne Drury and Luis Gael Jimenez

Editorial (4th place) The Current Staff