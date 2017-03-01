ARC scholarship deadline coming soon

The deadline for applying for online student scholarships is approaching fast: By 4 p.m. March 2, all applications must be turned in.

Applying for a scholarship takes a maximum of 30 minutes. To qualify for the scholarship application students must have a minimum GPA of at least 2.0. Students have to have had six units of classes at ARC as of Fall 2016, they also must be currently enrolled for the spring semester with at least six units.

Also, students cannot be waitlisted; rather they must be working towards an Associate’s degree or transferring to a four year university; additionally they must be enrolled at ARC or another college in the fall.

Students are advised to check with the ARC Admissions and Records office to confirm that they have their social security information is on file.

According to Jalen Garrison, a student employee at the Scholarship center desk, the best thing a student can do when applying for scholarships is being informed. “Come in and get all the info you can,” Garrison said.

Garrison said it’s important to do your research because there are a lot of scholarships that go untouched simply because they unknown to most students.

According to Lisa Hayden, a student personal assistant in the Student Success and Support Program, a huge mistake that students make is not submitting a letter of recommendation. “Three to 400 students were disqualified last year because they had no letter of recommendation,” Hayden said.

For scholarships that require essays, students may use the same essay multiple times, unless otherwise instructed.

Students interested in the scholarship program can contact the support staff at [email protected]. Help is provided at the scholarship desk at the Connect Center from January 24, to March 2. They are open 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, 12-4:30 p.m. Thursday.