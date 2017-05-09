Latest headlines

Photo Gallery: Flamenco guitarists give free workshop

Flamenco guitarists Roberto Corrias (left) and Jose Blanco perform at the Koreana Plaza International Market on April 29 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)

By Luis Gael Jimenez May 9, 2017

Two classically traiend Flamenco guitarists paid a visit to the American River College campus on April 7 to provide a free music workshop.

Jose Blanco and Roberto Corrias, who are from Spain and Italy respectively, have a combined 60 years of experience playing music and have each had music featured in radio, television and film.

Assistant instructor Richard Brebrick introduced Blanco and Corrias by saying, “There are a lot of people that are entertainers, there are few that are artists. These two are artists,” said Brebrick. “There’s a big difference.”

Guitarist Roberto Corrias performs at the Koreana Plaza in Sacramento, California on April 29. Corrias is an Italian-born guitar instructor that has been performing music for over 30 years. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)Guitarist Roberto Corrias performs at the Koreana Plaza in Sacramento, California on April 29. Corrias is an Italian-born guitar instructor that has been performing music for over 30 years. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
(Video courtesy of Jose Blanco)

About the Author

Luis Gael Jimenez
Luis Gael Jimenez is a second-semester student on the American River Current. He is currently majoring in journalism and mass communications. He has served as an intern at Valley Community Newspapers and has had his work published in Submerge Magazine. Jimenez has served as the arts and culture editor, as well as a staff photographer in the past.

