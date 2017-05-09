Photo Gallery: Flamenco guitarists give free workshop

Two classically traiend Flamenco guitarists paid a visit to the American River College campus on April 7 to provide a free music workshop.

Jose Blanco and Roberto Corrias, who are from Spain and Italy respectively, have a combined 60 years of experience playing music and have each had music featured in radio, television and film.

Assistant instructor Richard Brebrick introduced Blanco and Corrias by saying, “There are a lot of people that are entertainers, there are few that are artists. These two are artists,” said Brebrick. “There’s a big difference.”

(Video courtesy of Jose Blanco)