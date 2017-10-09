Campus Pulse: “What is the right way to protest?”

“[It] depends on what you are protesting. [I believe] in proactive solutions”- Eric Lulie | Accounting
“Missing class is not effective and vandalizing property is not effective.” – Colin Savage| Communications
“Don’t accept the status quo, but I’m non-confrontational. You should assess the situation rather than act on impulse.” -Thea Miller| Psychology
“Make sure your facts are correct, and stand for your beliefs no matter what others think.” -Rojaye Pobre| Clinical Nutrition
