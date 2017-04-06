Photo Gallery: ‘Never leave a brother or sister behind’

Larry Gene King served in the United States Marine Corps from 1969-74. During that time he served two tours and was captured as a prisoner of war.
Like many veterans, when he returned home he found a society where he had trouble fitting in.
King is now homeless and has been for several years.
His story is not an uncommon one among veterans and the Veteran’s Resource Center here on campus is fighting to change that.
Open five days a week, the VRC aims to assist veterans in their transition back into everyday life to keep what happened to people like King, from ever happening again.
The VRC is located within the Student Services Building. They an be found online at http://www.arc.losrios.edu/vrc
Larry Gene King stands in front one of the bronze sculptures located within the California Vietnam Veteran Memorial on March 31 in Sacramento, California. King lost his best friend during the Vietnam War. “He took the bullet I should have had,” King said. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Larry Gene King points to a bronze depiction of a US naval ship that was used during the Vietnam Conflict. King said that once he told his father that he enlisted in the Marines, his father called him “nuts.”(Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Larry Gene King salutes the California Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the state capitol on March 31 in Sacramento, California. King served as a Unites States Marine from 1969-74. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Larry Gene King stands over a map of Vietnam at the California Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Sacramento, California on March 31. King served two tours in Vietnam and was captured and held in the Mekong Delta as prisoner of war for an undisclosed amount of time. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Larry Gene King points towards a map of Vietnam at the California Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Sacramento, California. “Anyone who tells you they weren’t scared is either lying, or they’ve never been there,” said King as he paid his final farewell to the memorial. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Larry Gene King stands in front of the California Vietnam Veterans Memorial on March 31 in Sacramento, California. King repeated the phrase “All of us were kids,” several times while his eyes scanned the list of the over 5,000 names of those that were killed during the Vietnam Conflict from the state of California alone. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
