Annual student art competition exhibition at ARC

The Kaneko Gallery recently put on its Annual Student Art Competition, which started April 24 and runs through May 10. Students around ARC submitted their work, and only a handful were selected to be displayed in the gallery show competition.

“I am pleased to announce that our annual student art competition is up and ready for viewing in the Kaneko Gallery,” announced Patricia Wood, director of the Kaneko Gallery.

The opening ceremony for the competition took place on April 26, where an award commemoration was held to reward five artwork pieces. Refreshments were also served inside the gallery.

For the opening ceremony, the awards went to Jacob Day for first place, Max Marchol for second place, and Carolan Korten for third place. Other awards went to Trent Duaine Woolley for “Best of Show,” and Rene Grajeda for “Photo Award”.

There are 11 remaining awards that will go out, which will be awarded at the closing ceremony on May 10 at noon.

The following awards will be announced at the closing reception: the “President’s Award,” the “Dean’s Award,” “Three Sculpture Awards,” “The Permanent Art Collection Purchase Award,” “People’s Choice Award” and “Two Kaneko Gallery Blick Art Card Award”.

Art drawings, paintings, photography, sculptures, ceramics and so on were displayed and submitted by different students across the ARC campus.

The juror for this years student art competition was Shelly Willis, who served as the director of the Sacramento Metropolitan Arts Commission from 2012 until 2017, according to Wood.

In the past, Willis was the recipient of two City Manager Commendation awards for recognition of service, being the project manager for five public artworks.