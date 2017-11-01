“Yeah, I think so…I think a lot of people will go to college if they can actually afford it, because that is a big problem for a lot of people.” Averi Stewart | Communication Disorders
“It gets more access to people that need it, that go to school or want it to find out ehat they’er interested in.” – Nathan Kroes | Chemistry
“I feel it would be really helpful… especially if it’s their first semester as well, just to see what they want to do especially to get their A.A . degree.” – Chloe Cox| Mass Science and Engineering
Be the first to comment on "Campus Pulse : “Will Assembly Bill 19 impact incoming students?”"