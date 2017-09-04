Latest headlines

Campus Pulse: “How have you been dealing with the parking issues this semester?”

“At first I was a little bit annoyed because I usually park right outside of Davies Hall and they closed off all of that parking. But I park in the parking structure and I have had no problems with that at all.” -Denise Engler | English Professor (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)

By Current Staff September 4, 2017

