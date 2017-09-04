Campus Pulse: “How have you been dealing with the parking issues this semester?”

“I take the bus here. I don’t think the bus is that busy. None of the construction bothers me. If people took public transport, it [the traffic]probably wouldn’t be so bad.” -Jordon Vaughn | Web Development (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
“I park in the garage. It’s pretty crazy right now. This is my fifth semester [at ARC], and the parking is definitely worse than it has been.” -Rya Minow | Kinesiology (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
“I actually get a ride. I get dropped off by student services. But the pickup/drop-off zone is pretty bad. It gets pretty backed up.” -Jordan Bartholomew | Art New Media (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
“At first I was a little bit annoyed because I usually park right outside of Davies Hall and they closed off all of that parking. But I park in the parking structure and I have had no problems with that at all.” -Denise Engler | English Professor (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
“Prior to getting my [handicap] plates, it was hard. There’s new portables that took up a lot of the parking. I’m a disabled vet., so now I have my plates so I can just park in the handicap spot. [The Parking] is still a lot worse this semester than last semester.” -Christina Seui | Kinesiology (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
