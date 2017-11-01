Covered California opens enrollment for health care

Editors Note: Additional reporting was done by Claire Bathory after Nathan Bauer passed away on Sept. 22.

California residents who need healthcare coverage for 2018 will be able to sign up through Covered California during the open enrollment period, which begins Nov. 1 and ends Jan. 31, 2018.

Most applicants qualify for some form of financial assistance to cover the cost of health premiums; those interested in exploring their coverage and cost options can find more information at the covered California website www.coveredca.com.

The process of enrollment is covered entirely by the website and requires that an individual provides proof of their income level—financial assistance depending—ID, proof of citizenship(or lawful presence), Social Security number and their ZIP code.

Medi-Cal, which provides the benefit of free or low-cost coverage, is also available to those who qualify based on provided criteria.

Individuals who do not enroll during the open enrollment period will be unable to get health coverage through the Covered California marketplace unless they have a major life altering event that qualifies for a special-enrollment period.