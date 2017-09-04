Construction comes to an end at ARC

By Jennifer Langston

Construction in parking lots G and S is set to be completed by the time students and faculty return from Labor Day Weekend, according to American River College Public Information Officer Scott Crow.

Crow also added that the initial start of every semester leads to a chaotic parking lot. However, this overflow does recede as the semester progresses and students figure out what parking spots work best for them.

Crow also noted that there are still locations where parking spaces are plentiful, such as the south end of the football stadium, or the top floor of the parking structure if students don’t mind the long walk.

“For students, we encourage the parking garage. There were spaces available on the top floor last week and the south end of the stadium lot,” Crow said. “Instead of circling lots hunting for open spaces, it’s often less stressful to just go to those two locations.”

ARC also provides shuttles to assist students in getting back to their vehicles during evening hours. The shuttles are meant to provide students a safe and reliable way to return to their cars.

Shuttles are managed by the Los Rios Police Department and can be located in parking lots B, G, D, the administration building and stadium.

To call a shuttle, students must contact dispatch at (916) 558-2221 ext. 0 or use one of the blue emergency phones located around campus.

Shuttle hours currently are set on Monday – Thursday’s 5:30-10:30pm.

When construction is finished, there should actually be more spaces opening up, according to Crow.

“Some new spaces will be added as a result of dirt areas being converted to asphalt,” Crow said.