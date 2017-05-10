Latest headlines

AAPI takes on heritage week at ARC

Students at the Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage week from April 24 through 27. (photo by Lidiya Grib)

By Joel Whited May 10, 2017

The Asian American Pacific Islander heritage group celebrated the diversity among students on campus at American River College the week of April 24th. The week long event was presented and hosted by the UNITE center.

AAPI co-creator Kashia Lynhiavve, art major, believes in embracing the community to become represented.

“We don’t want to feel under represented and hopefully this event can help share AAPI’s roots to the public,” Lynhiavve said.

ARC student writing on the games board during AAPI week April 24 – April27. (photo by Lidiya Grib)

The event included artwork and talent that was showcased from the AAPI origin.

AAPI kicked the week off with Sacramento Taiko Dan, which presented traditional Japanese drumming.

The following day, April 25th was a panel discussion held at college hour regarding preserving cultural narratives through dance.

Midweek activities focused on a brave space discussion with microaggressions and the model minority myth.

The week concluded with the Poly club from Sacramento City College demonstrating a Polynesian dance followed by local rappers and poetry speakers that are involved with the AAPI community.

Angela Phung, world arts ethnic studies major, and also a UNITE community intern, had some background information about AAPI Heritage Week.

Students participating in the KaLeidoscope games out in the library quad. (Photo by Lidiya Grib)

“The point of this event is to learn about your own narrative and own ancestry while learning about others as well,” Phung said.

The event was a catalyst that brought the AAPI community together to have their stories shared and heard.

“Bringing together the AAPI community and others coming together is a great experience and it doesn’t keep others reserved,” Phung said.
Diversity knowledge on American River College campus should be known and well appreciated since students have their similarities and differences.

THe KaLeidoscope banner out in the library quad during AAPI week at ARC. (Photo by Lidiya Grib)

