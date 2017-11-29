Latest headlines

Campus Pulse: “How do you prepare for finals?”

TOPICS:
“I cross my fingers and I cry a little bit.” - Alex Salveson | General Science

By Ashley Hayes-Stone November 29, 2017

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

About the Author

Ashley Hayes-Stone

Ashley Hayes-Stone is a first semester photojournalist with the American River Current. She has previously had photos published in the Sacramento Bee and the Sacramento News and Review.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Campus Pulse: “How do you prepare for finals?”"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*