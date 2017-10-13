Latest headlines

Photo Gallery: Horticulture Club

Brad Mohening is handed a plant at in the Horticulture Department at American River College on Oct. 10, 2017.

By Ashley Hayes-Stone October 13, 2017

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

About the Author

Ashley Hayes-Stone
Ashley Hayes-Stone is a first semester photojournalist with the American River Current. She has previously had photos published in the Sacramento Bee and the Sacramento News and Review.

Be the first to comment on "Photo Gallery: Horticulture Club"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*