Campus Pulse: “What do you expect from ‘The Current’ this semester?”

"A school newspaper should be a reliable source for students to get their information from." -Lisa Semicheba Dentistry (Photo by Lily Rodriguez Drake)

By Current Staff August 29, 2017

*