Kaneko Art Gallery hosts first art exhibit of the semester

The Kaneko Gallery will be hosting its first reception of the semester on Wednesday in order to honor the artists involved in the annual American River College Faculty Exhibition.

As the name implies, the first art exhibit of every fall semester begins with a faculty-only art show..

Each year, gallery Director Patricia Wood sends out a campus-wide email over the summer reminding all interested faculty to submit their artwork.

“All of the art, art new media faculty get invited and every year, I get like two or three other faculty [to submit their work],” Wood said.two or three other faculty [to submit their work,” Wood said.

Wood pointed out that most faculty members don’t always submit on their usual favored mediums.

“When you’re creative, you tend to want to bounce around [art mediums],” Wood said.

She pointed at a piece by printing services supervisor Don Reid, who typically works with photography.

Rather than submitting a photo from his extensive catalogue, Reid instead sent in a ceramic face with a cigarette in its mouth entitled “John.

“You learn to never assume what someone is going to send,” Wood said.

The reception will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 30 inside the Kaneko Art Gallery near the culinary and theater arts buildings.

The “ARC Faculty Exhibition,” will run until Sept. 14.

Wood pointed out that most faculty members don’t always submit on their usual favored mediums. According to Wood, she has come to expect the unexpected from the work submitted.

“When you’re creative, you tend to want to bounce around [art mediums],” Wood said.

She pointed out a piece by printing services supervisor Don Reid (who is typically known as a photographer).

Rather than submitting a photo from his extensive catalogue, Reid instead sent in a ceramic face with a cigarette in its mouth entitled, “John.”

“You learn to never assume what someone is going to send,” Wood laughed.

The reception will be held on Wednesday at noon inside the Kaneko Art Gallery.

The “ARC Faculty Exhibition,” will until Sept. 14.