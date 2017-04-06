Latest headlines

Photo gallery: Career fair

By T.J. Martinez April 6, 2017

Print Friendly

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

About the Author

T.J. Martinez
T.J. Martinez is a first semester student with the Current. He is a studio art major but intends to receive an AA in mass communications and journalism before leaving American River College. He currently doesn’t know where he’d like to transfer.

Be the first to comment on "Photo gallery: Career fair"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*