Andre Boshev prepares for American River College’s March 9 swim meet in San Luis Obispo. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Katrina Drane-Gutierez sits by the edge of the pool after practicing for American River College’s upcoming swim meet on March 9. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Andre Boshev prepares for American River College’s March 9 swim meet in San Luis Obispo. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Katrina Drane-Gutierez dives in preparation for the Cuesta Tri Meet on March 9 in San Luis Obispo. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez).
The American River College swim and dive team practice on Feb. 27 in preparation for their March 9 Cuesta Tri Meet. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Be the first to comment on "Photo Gallery: American River College swim team"