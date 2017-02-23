Photo Gallery: Womens Basketball Game

The American River College’s women’s basketball team plays against Sacramento City College (SCC) on Thursday, February 16. ARC defeated Sac. State 70-56.
ARC guard Rauline Martinez guards ball from Sac. City College guard Cauje Curney. (photo gallery by Lidiya Grib)
ARC forward Benjiu Atik holds ball above her head and comes face to face with SCC forward, Meghan Case. (photo gallery by Lidiya Grib)
ARC guard position, Jennifer Manduca jumps to to shoot as Sac. City College forward Meghan Case blocks the shot. (photo gallery by Lidiya Grib)
Sac. City College player, Dominique Buckor blocks the ball from an ARC student. (photo gallery by Lidiya Grib)
Sac. State College guard Jessica Lauderdale dribbles the ball across the court to her teammate. (photo gallery by Lidiya Grib)
ARC guard Jennifer Manduca reaches for the ball as Sac. City College guard Cauji Curney dribbles it around her. (photo gallery by Lidiya Grib)
Referee for ARC and Sac. City Colleg’s women’s basketball signals during the game. (photo gallery by Lidiya Grib)
Sac. City College player Dominique Buckor and ARC forward Bengu Atik back away from the ball after a foul. (photo gallery by Lidiya Grib)
ARC guard Deja Samuels and Sac. City guard and forward Isabelle Beaven reach for the ball. (photo gallery by Lidiya Grib)
ARC players Alana Myers, a guard, and Jennifer Manduca, a guard, run across the court. (photo gallery by Lidiya Grib)
ARC guards, Deja Samuels and Jennifer Manduca, and Sacramento City College guard Cauje Curney chase after the ball. (photo gallery by Lidiya Grib)
ARC guard position Alana Myers attempts to block passes from Sac. City College. (photo gallery by Lidiya Grib)
Referee for the ARC and SCC women’s basketball game holds his hand up. (photo gallery by Lidiya Grib)
ARC player Alana Myers dribbles the ball as Sac. State player blocks her. (photo gallery by Lidiya Grib)
Referee for the ARC and SCC women’s basketball game holds her hand up to signal during the game. (photo gallery by Lidiya Grib)
