ARC’s declassified spring break survival guide

The semester isn’t over but we are more than halfway there. It’s almost spring break a.k.a preparation for summer vacation. Allergies are in the air but the winds are a-howlin’ for a good time. Sacramento gets a bad rap for being a ‘cow town’ and a suburban utopia for soccer moms and mini vans. Unbeknownst to many Sacramentans there are a variety of places to go and adventures to be had. You have seven days to explore what your hometown has to offer. If you’re not a Sacramento native this is a chance to spread the word that this City of Trees has its fair share to offer, whether that be seeing the Sacramento King’s (and fans who are still bitter over the DeMarcus Cousins trade), having a laugh at The Comedy Spot or visiting the widely acclaimed Crocker Art Museum. Take a break from binge watching Netflix and chill in the best parts of “America’s Farm-to-Fork Capitol.” (Or like the rest of us tell it to go fork itself.)