Latest headlines

ARC saves lives with blood drive

TOPICS:
A blood source RV is parked in parking lot B during the blood drive (Photo by Joel Whited).A blood source RV is parked in parking lot B during the blood drive (Photo by Joel Whited).

By T.J. Martinez March 16, 2017

On March 7-8, Bloodsource held a blood drive with locations in both parking lot B and near the parking garage.

One pint of blood can save up to three lives, which means that 795 people in need will receive the blood donated by the 355 individuals who participated in the drive.

Although 355 people individuals donated within the two days of the drive’s time Bloodsource still fell a bit shy of reaching its donation goal.

During the duration of the drive, Bloodsource organizers collected “265 lifesaving pints of blood,” according to Ian Finch, an account manager for the company.

Pam Sherman, a retired Montessori teacher, has volunteered multiple times and said she does it for fun even though she can’t donate due to health issues.

Contrary to Sherman’s predicament, Savannah Korte, a global disease biology major, said that she has donated a total of eight times even though she has failed the pre-screening requirements twice because she was anemic.

Korte said she drew inspiration to donate from her own mother who is in the medical field along with her experience with reading the novel “The Hot Zone: A Terrifying True Story” a story about Ebola by Richard Preston.

Luis Tapia, a microbiology major is also a regular donor.

Tapia expressed his humanitarian nature when it came to his reason to donate.

“I’m all about helping people,” Tapia said.      

Print Friendly

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

About the Author

T.J. Martinez
T.J. Martinez is a first semester student with the Current. He is a studio art major but intends to receive an AA in mass communications and journalism before leaving American River College. He currently doesn’t know where he’d like to transfer.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "ARC saves lives with blood drive"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*