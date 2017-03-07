“Art can be beautiful and calm but also rebellious and daring.”

When one casts a gaze cast upon Diana Ormanzhi’s artwork, what looks back back is a work of realistic imagery, surrealism, a juxtaposition of the two and controlled linework along with precise brush strokes.

When it comes to artistic styles, Ormanzhi says she doesn’t just have one trick up her sleeve.

“I work in a variety of traditional art mediums and my subjects are constantly changing so I do not have one particular art style. Rather, I prefer to let myself learn and change instead,” Ormanzhi said.

Ormanzhi added that she has been artistically involved ever since she could remember and did not plan on making a career out of her trade. That is, until she saw a rapid improvement in her own work and even got support from her peers.

“To this day, I infuse art into many aspects of my life and surround myself with it.” Ormanzhi said. “That involves studying it in college, getting a job selling art materials, and actively practicing on my own. Ideally, I’d like to get even more involved than I am right now.”

Ormanzhi, who is currently working towards an Associate of Arts degree in art, says she plans on attending either the San Francisco Art Institute or Sacramento State in the near future.

She also plans on adding more skills to use at her disposal with inspiration of building her own art career.

“I would also like to get a certificate in gallery operations. In the future, I may study business along side with art because I think that would be beneficial in making a career,” Ormanzhi said.

Calling art a vehicle of self expression, Ormanzhi shows enthusiasm when it comes to her love for the craft.

“I love how studying art through the decades and centuries reflects our past in a way that a history book can’t… It’s such a fantastic way to show support towards something you’re passionate about or disapproval towards issues you don’t believe in,” Ormanzhi said.

With a humanitarian view on art and those who deserve it, Ormanzhi made it clear that the culture of the trade is something she holds closely to her heart.

“Art should be accessible to anyone, not just those who can splurge on it… I’d love to find a way to make original artwork more attainable to anyone who likes it,” Ormanzhi said. “I’ve been working towards creating smaller paintings and drawings that can be either more affordable, traded between artists or simply given away.”