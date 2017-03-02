The Favored Spots on Campus

ARC campus is so big it could easily be mistaken for a four-year university. There are many areas that students have adopted as their favorite spots for studying, group gatherings or just a little alone time with someone special.
At an open field near the library a group of live action role players (LARP’ers) doing some training.
Kyle Joyce, a member of ARC’s Medieval Club, said they had picked one of the campus’s best spots to play.
“It gives us a good opportunity to do training for those new to our group or desire or time to hone their ability,” Joyce said.
“This area gives us a lot of space to practice but we do go other places as well to do our full armor battles; as you see we’re just using the basics here for the training.”
Sitting on a little grassy area near the technology building a couple was just sitting together just enjoying lunch .
Adrian Dejesus, a political science major, says she enjoys the quiet moments she spends with her new boyfriend between classes.
“It’s just a place we sat at one day when we first started hanging out and now it’s a normal routine thing.” Dejesus said.
“We get to talk and be alone and usually get very few disturbances.
“We only been dating for a few weeks so it’s all still new but if things develop over time I’m sure we would talk about our little spot when we’re old,” she said.
Whether it be a courtship in its early stages or a club practicing their craft there is space available to find your own favorite hangout spot on campus.
You only need to pick out your favorite.
