Now Hiring at American River College

Campus jobs are more attainable than you think

The hill to employment may seem steep and full of curves with no railing, but American River College is actually a campus full of attainable occupations.

For many people, the reality of the world is full of waiting on an email or call back that never arrives. Students looking for jobs have to deal with the boundaries that class time, schoolwork, and commute time impose on their potential work schedules.

According to the Career Center, every department on campus does their own hiring, which gives students a bounty of opportunity. There are services and programs that offer employment. For example: the Los Rios Internships and Career Services (LINCS), Federal Work Study, and the LRC and DSPS offer various forms of employment as well.

Visiting each department with a prepared resume and a professional demeanor is recommended when searching for any type of employment. No matter what your major and school schedule may be, any ARC employer will know that you are a student and will be sure to schedule you around your work load.

Lynaia Moser is a full-time student who holds the position of Student Help in two separate departments on campus. “Just go into different buildings and ask what they’re hiring and what they require. It’s easy,” says Moser.

Zachary Yonker commends the Assessment Center for the past year of his employment, which started him off as an English tutor. “Any employer here is going to know that you’re a student on campus and they’re willing to accommodate,” says Yonker.

Ammar Altameemi has been employed on campus for the past three months through the assistance of CalWorks Student Services. “The most important benefit is the experience you will have,” says Altameemi. “Dealing with the students at the front desk and dealing with the stress, all of these things, I consider them benefits.”

In the end, the process is just the same as it is anywhere else, but AR students should keep in mind the exclusive advantages they have for on-campus employment. As Yonker continues, “The main appeal was the pay,” so if you really want something, like the pay per se, you have to be willing to go out and get it on your own.

With a mix of determination and persistence, it is easy to find a suitable job, and in some cases that job turns out to be closer to you than you know.