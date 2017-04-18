Latest headlines

American River College Crime Log January 1, 2017-Present

Los Rios Police Department patrol car. (Photo by John Ennis)

By John Ennis April 18, 2017

 

Burglary – MisdCrime: 459 PC

Crime Type: Burglary

Crime Classification: Misdemeanor

Address: 4700 Block of COLLEGE OAK DR

City: Sacramento

Occurred: 1/25/2017 at 1215

Case #: 17-50

Incident #: 1701250079

 

Battery on School or Park groundsCrime: 243.2(A) PC

Crime Type: Assault

Crime Classification: Misdemeanor

Address: 4700 Block of COLLEGE OAK DR

City: Sacramento

Occurred: 1/18/2017 at 1000

Case #: 17-19

Incident #: 1701180027

 

Shoplift/Petty TheftCrime: 484(A)

Crime Type: Larceny Theft

Crime Classification: Misdemeanor

Address: 4700 Block of COLLEGE OAK DR

City: Sacramento

Occurred: 12/22/2016 at 1730

Case #: 17-4

Incident #: 1701040023

 

Shoplift/Petty TheftCrime: 484(A)

Crime Type: Larceny Theft

Crime Classification: Misdemeanor

Address: 4700 Block of COLLEGE OAK DR

City: Sacramento

Occurred: 12/23/2016 at 1600

Case #: 17-3

Incident #: 1701030032

 

Shoplift/Petty TheftCrime: 484(A)

Crime Type: Larceny Theft

Crime Classification: Misdemeanor

Address: 4700 Block of COLLEGE OAK DR

City: Sacramento

Occurred: 3/8/2017 at 0000

Case #: 17-161

Incident #: 1703140041

 

Petty TheftCrime: 484(A) PC

Crime Type: Larceny Theft

Crime Classification: Misdemeanor

Address: 4700 Block of COLLEGE OAK DR

City: Sacramento

Occurred: 2/8/2017 at 1600

Case #: 17-85

Incident #: 1702080065

 

Battery Spouse/Ex-Spouse/Date/EtcCrime: 243(E)(1) PC

Crime Type: Assault

Crime Classification: Misdemeanor

Address: 4700 Block of COLLEGE OAK DR

City: Sacramento

Occurred: 3/21/2017 at 0855

Case #: 17-177

Incident #: 1703210011

 

*Incidents of vandalism were not reported in the crime log.

John Ennis
John Ennis is a second-semester student on the Current where the serves as co-editor of the scene section. He was previously staff writer and covered Student Senate. His major is journalism and plans on transferring to a university.

*