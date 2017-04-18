Burglary – MisdCrime: 459 PC
Crime Type: Burglary
Crime Classification: Misdemeanor
Address: 4700 Block of COLLEGE OAK DR
City: Sacramento
Occurred: 1/25/2017 at 1215
Case #: 17-50
Incident #: 1701250079
Battery on School or Park groundsCrime: 243.2(A) PC
Crime Type: Assault
Crime Classification: Misdemeanor
Address: 4700 Block of COLLEGE OAK DR
City: Sacramento
Occurred: 1/18/2017 at 1000
Case #: 17-19
Incident #: 1701180027
Shoplift/Petty TheftCrime: 484(A)
Crime Type: Larceny Theft
Crime Classification: Misdemeanor
Address: 4700 Block of COLLEGE OAK DR
City: Sacramento
Occurred: 12/22/2016 at 1730
Case #: 17-4
Incident #: 1701040023
Shoplift/Petty TheftCrime: 484(A)
Crime Type: Larceny Theft
Crime Classification: Misdemeanor
Address: 4700 Block of COLLEGE OAK DR
City: Sacramento
Occurred: 12/23/2016 at 1600
Case #: 17-3
Incident #: 1701030032
Shoplift/Petty TheftCrime: 484(A)
Crime Type: Larceny Theft
Crime Classification: Misdemeanor
Address: 4700 Block of COLLEGE OAK DR
City: Sacramento
Occurred: 3/8/2017 at 0000
Case #: 17-161
Incident #: 1703140041
Petty TheftCrime: 484(A) PC
Crime Type: Larceny Theft
Crime Classification: Misdemeanor
Address: 4700 Block of COLLEGE OAK DR
City: Sacramento
Occurred: 2/8/2017 at 1600
Case #: 17-85
Incident #: 1702080065
Battery Spouse/Ex-Spouse/Date/EtcCrime: 243(E)(1) PC
Crime Type: Assault
Crime Classification: Misdemeanor
Address: 4700 Block of COLLEGE OAK DR
City: Sacramento
Occurred: 3/21/2017 at 0855
Case #: 17-177
Incident #: 1703210011
*Incidents of vandalism were not reported in the crime log.
Be the first to comment on "American River College Crime Log January 1, 2017-Present"