CAEB prepares for upcoming Club Day and elections

With Club Day quickly approaching, ARC’s Clubs and Events Board is in planning mode for the upcoming event and student government election held in April.

At CAEB’s February 28 meeting, President Justin Nicholson announced that the board would be creating a signup sheet for Club Day so that clubs could request tables to borrow for the event.

Nicholson estimated that there were approximately 40 tables on hold for the event, but clubs need to request them ahead of time otherwise they might be lent to other departments on campus.

“If you know you’re going to be there for a fact, let us know as soon as possible,” Nicholson said.

Club Day is scheduled to take place on March 9 from 10a.m. to 2p.m. outside of the Student Center.

Nicholson reminded board members that it would be in their interest to find candidates to fill out the necessary applications to run for CAEB and Student Senate to replace them next year.

“Between now and [March] 14 we need to find and have someone complete successfully the elections packet to be chair of the Clubs and Events Board and the chair of Student Senate and any of our other elected positions,” Nicholson said.

Bruce Rand was officially sworn in as CAEB Director of Communications by Nicholson.

Rand had previously served in the same position on the board last year.

The board brought up a new item of discussion to allocate $100 for an enrichment grant to the Undocumented and Unafraid Club, which was written by Vice President Mary Stedman.

Deborah Hernandez, a representative of the club was in attendance and spoke about how the club needs funds to pay for their events because members normally pay for it themselves.

“It’s important to have funds because half of the stuff we want to do requires money. We want to plan an event where we could bring in different schools and universities, but if we bring them in we need to find a way to pay for their parking and pay for their lunch..a club requires a lot of money,” Hernandez said.

The bill passed unanimously.