Black History Month at American River College

Black History Month celebrates the achievements of prominent black people who have changed the scope of the world, such as the Tuskegee Airmen, the first group of black people to fly in World War II.

Rosa Parks is another person usually recognized during Black History Month. In 1955 Parks became a civil rights icon when she refused to give up her seat for a white man on a bus.

That event lead to the Montgomery Boycott, as well as other moments in the civil rights movement.

Even though Black History Month will be over soon, these are still some of the events on campus to check out:

“All Star Student Talent Show”

11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21

Student Center, lower level

Fashion Show “African Regalia” and art from Ghana, local black artists

1:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23

Student Center

“Black History Month Celebration Close-Out” with music, dancing, merchandise, vendors, entrepreneurs and themed food in the cafeteria

Thursday, Feb. 23 11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Student Center