The Kaneko Art Gallery will present the third of its four shows this spring semester through April 14.

This show’s theme “Spirit in Stone” includes local Sacramento artists Jack Alvarez, Craig Martinez, and Jesus Barela.

“‘Spirit in Stone’s’ purpose is to present a Native American and Mexican background with the objective to pull from the artist’s traditional values” director of the Kaneko Art Gallery Patricia Wood said.

The gallery includes indigenous based art work with the mission to expose different types of art to the students

American River College professor and artist Craig Martinez developed his artistic talents since he was a child and said he loves the main purpose the gallery presents.

“The Kaneko art gallery shines the most due to the variety, visions, and techniques students and guests can witness ” Martinez said.

Martinez has been sculpting for over eight years and beforehand was making woodcuts, drawings, and paintings but has been the most successful with the sculptures and they can be found in the Kaneko art gallery for “Spirit in Stone”.

Last year, Martinez had his artwork featured in the Crocker Art Museum auction and it was purchased by director Lial Jones.

The Kaneko Art Gallery has only four shows a semester.

The gallery includes two receptions with one in the day March 29 at noon, and one at night Thursday April 6 from 5 p.m. to 7p.m.