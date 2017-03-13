“Rewrite” by American River College student Bia Allen was on display at the Sacramento Poetry Center on March 11. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
“Heart Attack” by American River College student Erica Campbell was on display at the Sacramento Poetry Center on March 11. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
“Pablo” by American River College student Max Marchol was on display at the Sacramento Poetry Center on March 11. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
“Palatine” was created by American River College Jordan K. Siangco. It was displayed at the Sacramento Poetry Center on March 11. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
“Facets of Beauty” is a piece created by American River College Student Miguel Miranda. It was displayed at the Sacramento Poetry Center on March 11. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
American River College student Miguel Miranda had his “Face of Creation” piece displayed at the Sacramento Poetry Center on March 11. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Be the first to comment on "Photo Gallery: ARC art club at Sacramento Poetry Center"