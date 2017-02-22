Artists of Sacramento call for art

Artists of Sacramento is hosting a call for art for First Festival, which takes place May 6 and 7. The Festival will be at Riverwalk Park in West Sacramento.

The deadline for posting art, by email, is March 10.

According to their event page, it will be a “grassroots, all local festival that aims to celebrate the diverse creativity of our city.” This goes in line with the group’s theme which is “Unity in diversity.”

The festival is accepting two types of art works, large to mid-scale installations, and artwork for its pop-up gallery. For the pop-up gallery, all art must be able to hang on a wall.

The festival itself will not only have art, but include music as well.

Those who submit their art will be able to hang artwork on the gallery wall, receive access to two weekend passes for the festival, and also gbe able to sell their art on display.

For those who want to submit an installations, the group asks that it be assembled in 24 hours or less on site by 5 pm on Friday, May 5.

Installation artists will get access to three two-day passes to the festival, six drink tickets, and full access to the VIP lounge.

For more information, visit the First Fest call for art Facebook page.

When submitting, send in a short bio of yourself, a link to previous work, and a photo of the art if it’s for the gallery, and an explanation and description if it’s an installation.

Those interested in submitting their art pieces can do so by emailing it to [email protected]