2016 California Hall of Fame

By Hannah Darden and Luis Gael Jimenez
The 10th annual California Hall of Fame ceremony was held at the California Museum on the night of Nov. 30 to honor individuals who embody the spirit of the Golden State.
Some of the inductees included actor Harrison Ford, former first lady of California Maria Shriver, and actor and LGBT activitst George Takei.
Actor Harrison Ford was inducted into the California Hall of Fame on the night of Nov. 30, 2016. Ford has starred in movies like “Indiana Jones”, “Star Wars”, “Blade Runner” and “Working Girl”. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Actor George Takei on the red carpet at the 10th annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Sacramento, Calif. on Nov. 30, 2016. Takei, best known for his work on “Star Trek,” was inducted into the 10th class of the California Hall of Fame. (Photo by Hannah Darden)
Maria Shriver poses with her children: Patrick and Katherine Schwarzenegger at the 10th annual Calfornia Hall of Fame awards in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Tower Records founder Russ Solomon on the red carpet at the 10th annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Solomon was inducted into the 10th class of the California Hall of Fame. (Photo by Hannah Darden)
California Governor Jerry Brown was not inducted into the California Hall of Fame, but he was in attendance during the awards ceremony on the night of Nov. 30, 2016. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Sacramento Mayor-elect Darrell Steinberg was in attendance during the 10th annual California Hall of Fame awards ceremony. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Alex Padillla has served as the Secretary of State of California since 2014. Although he was not inducted into the California Hall of Fame, he was in attendance during the ceremony on the night of Nov. 30, 2016. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Author Isabel Allende was inducted into the California Hall of Fame on Nov. 30, 2016. Allende is considered one of the most widely-read Spanish-language authors in the world. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
William J. Perry served as the secretary of defense under President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. He was inducted into the California Hall of Fame on the night of Nov. 30, 2016. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Major League Baseball player Tony Gwynn was post-humously inducted into the California Hall of Fame on the night of Nov. 30, 2016. His widow, Alicia Gwynn aceepted the award on his behalf. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Rachel Smith, director of the Corita Art Center, on the red carpet at the 10th annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Sacramento, Calif. on Nov. 30, 2016. Smith accepted Corita Kent’s induction award on her behalf. (Photo by Hannah Darden)
Tower Records founder and Sacramento native Russ Solomon was inducted into the Californa Hall of Fame at the 10th annual awards ceremony on the night of Nov. 30, 2016. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Journalist and Hall of Fame inductee Maria Shriver poses on the red carpet with son and daughter Patrick and Katherine Schwarzenegger. Shriver, a former First Lady, was inducted into the 10th class of the California Hall of Fame. (Photo by Hannah Darden)
Journalist and former first lady of California Maria Shriver on the red carpet at the 10th annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Shriver was inducted into the 10th class of notable Californians. (Photo by Hannah Darden)
Former first lady of California Maria Shriver was inducted into the California Hall of Fame on the night of Nov. 30, 2016. Shriver started the California Hall of Fame in 2006 when she was the first lady of California. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
Actor Harrison Ford on the red carpet at the 10th annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Sacramento, Calif. on Nov. 30, 2016. Ford, known for his work in “Star Wars” and the “Indiana Jones” franchise, was inducted into the 10th class of the California Hall of Fame. (Photo by Hannah Darden)
Actor and lgbt activitst George Takei was inducted into the California Hall of Fame on the night of Nov. 30, 2016. Takei played Lieutenant Sulu in the “Star Trek” television series. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
The California Hall of Fame award was conceived by former first lady of California: Maria Shriver, as a way to celebrate people who embody the spirit of the Golden State. The 10th annual Hall of Fame ceremony was held at the California Museum on the night of Nov. 30, 2016. (Photo by Luis Gael Jimenez)
