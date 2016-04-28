Photo gallery: Kaneko gallery art show

Detail of “Coffee” by Millissa Saddler being displayed at the student art show at the James Kaneko Gallery at American River College in Sacramento, California on April 26. The show runs from April 25 to May 11. (Photo by Hannah Darden)
Detail of “Wine Smell” by Raad Shamoon being displayed at the student art show at the Jamesa Kaneko Gallery at American River College in Sacramento, California on April 26. The show runs from April 25 to May 11. (Photo by Hannah Darden)
Detail of “Technological Terror: “god”” by David Rohner being displayed at the student art show at the James Kaneko Gallery at American River College in Sacramento, California on April 26. The show runs from April 25 to May 11. (Photo by Hannah Darden)
“Storm in My Head” by Andrea Arnott being displayed at the student art show at the James Kaneko Gallery at American River College in Sacramento, California on April 26. The show runs from April 25 to May 11. (Photo by Hannah Darden)
“After Vincent” by Andrea Arnott being displayed at the student art show at the James Kaneko Gallery at American River College in Sacramento, California on April 26. The show runs from April 25 to May 11. (Photo by Hannah Darden)
